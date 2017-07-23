JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Some relatives of Nelson Mandela say a new book by a military doctor that documents the South African leader’s medical treatments before his 2013 death violates doctor-patient confidentiality.
But the retired doctor, Vejay Ramlakan, said in an interview this weekend on the eNCA news channel the Mandela family had requested that the book be written.
The book, “Mandela’s Last Years,” was published by Penguin Random House. The publisher says the book documents complex medical decisions and disputes between family members and staff toward the end of the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s life.
Nkosi Mandela, a grandson of the anti-apartheid leader, says the book might contain ethical violations. South African media say Mandela’s widow, Graca Machel, is considering legal action.
Nelson Mandela suffered a lung infection and other ailments before dying at age 95.