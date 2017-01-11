ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities are getting fresh leads on the possible identity of a woman whose skull and bones were found inside a suitcase along a Georgia freeway outside Atlanta.
Ted Bailey, an investigator with the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner, says authorities will check out a tip from a relative about a missing female from Chattanooga, Tennessee. He said they’re also looking into information about a missing female from Virginia.
The new leads came in Wednesday, shortly after Gwinnett County police released a sketch of the woman.
Her bones were discovered by a worker along Interstate 985 in July. Police say the victim is believed to be in her 20s.
She was wearing a black Miley Cyrus hoodie and black Victoria’s Secret pants.
Investigators estimate the woman died about six months before being found.
