CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Workers have discovered bones that were exposed after a water main broke in South Carolina’s largest city.

Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said officers couldn’t immediately determine if the bones were from a human or an animal.

Francis says the water main broke Wednesday afternoon in a residential area of downtown Charleston near Colonial Lake. An intersection has been closed after the roadway over the line collapsed.

Francis said in a news release that the coroner’s office has been called to help investigate.