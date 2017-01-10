CINCINNATI (AP) — A judge set bonds totaling more than $2.5 million Tuesday for a man police say fatally shot his rival in a love triangle while sending people scrambling from a dining room at a social services mission in Cincinnati.

Robert Jacobs, 43, also is charged with felonious assault and a firearms count. A public defender appointed Tuesday for Jacobs didn’t immediately respond to a message for comment.

Authorities described the shooting as “savage and ruthless,” saying Jacobs had obtained the handgun within 24 hours of the shooting and went to a library to research the penalties he could face. Police said he went into the Our Daily Bread mission Monday morning and shot 28-year-old Deante Mattocks, who died at the scene.

Authorities said Jacobs then searched for the woman who allegedly jilted him and opened fire after finding her hiding behind a desk. She was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, but is expected to recover. Her name hasn’t been released.

Some 150 people were inside the Our Daily Bread mission when the shooting started.

The mission said in a statement it would remain closed “for a few days” to regroup and increase building safety and also will work with trauma teams and police to provide support for its guests, staff and volunteers.

The mission provides hot meals, daytime shelter and other services and programs.