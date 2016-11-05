KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says one person has been killed after a sticky bomb targeted a district chief’s vehicle in the country’s east.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar province, said Saturday that the bomb was attached to the vehicle of Ghalib Mujahid, chief of the Bati Kot district. Mujahid’s driver was killed, and Mujahid and another person were wounded.

Elsewhere four people were wounded by a second sticky bomb attached to a police vehicle in the Afghan capital, Kabul, according to the office of the Kabul police chief.

No one has claimed responsibility for the two attacks, but Taliban militants regularly attack government officials and security forces across the country.