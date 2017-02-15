ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — A lawyer for man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York City who wants charges related to a shootout dismissed.
NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2lPSTJN ) Union County Deputy Public Defender Peter Liguori, who is representing Ahmad Rahimi, filed pre-trial motions, including one to strike repetitive counts in the indictment against Rahimi.
Twenty-eight-year-old Rahimi is charged with five counts of attempted murder for the Sept. 19 gun battle in Linden, New Jersey. At the time, he was being sought for planting bombs in Manhattan, near a charity run in Seaside Park, and in a trash can in Elizabeth.
Liguori argues prosecutors failed to present sufficient evidence to support charges he tried to kill Linden police officers.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- ‘These boys loved what they did’: Former crabber on missing Destination talks about lost boat, lost brother
- Conservative Seattle talk show host Michael Medved opposed Trump, now tries to maintain hope
- Trump knew Flynn misled WH weeks before ouster: officials VIEW
- Teenage girl shot by police after altercation with boyfriend in Arlington
Rahimi is also facing a federal trial over the bomb charges.
___
Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.