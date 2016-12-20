ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — The man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York, injuring more than 30 people, is due in court on attempted murder charges.

Ahmad Khan Rahimi is scheduled to face charges Tuesday that he tried to kill police officers before they captured him Sept. 19 outside a bar in Linden, New Jersey.

An attorney previously entered not guilty pleas when the Afghan-born U.S. citizen was hospitalized with gunshot wounds sustained in the police shootout.

He also is accused of detonating a pipe bomb along the route of a Marine Corps charity race in New Jersey’s Seaside Park and a pressure cooker bomb in New York City on Sept. 17. No one was injured in the New Jersey blast; 31 people were hurt in the New York bombing.