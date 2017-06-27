RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Police say a phoned-in bomb threat that led to the evacuation of the University of Texas at Dallas campus was a hoax.
A university police spokesman says other campuses around the country received similar threats Tuesday. The one in Texas — in the Dallas suburb of Richardson — was reported about 2:45 p.m. on the university’s Twitter page.
University officials directed thousands of students, faculty and staff to leave campus buildings and parking garages and keep their distance from those places. The evacuation occurred during a rainstorm.
Police searched the campus and issued an “all clear” message about 30 minutes after the evacuation.
About 27,000 students attend classes at the campus.