PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani government administrator says a roadside bomb has struck a vehicle carrying an anti-Taliban tribal elder in the northwest, killing him, his son and another person.
Mahmood Khan says three people were also wounded in Friday’s attack in the town of Ambar in Mohmand Province, a tribal region.
No group immediately claimed responsibility but suspicion fell on local Taliban militants who often target pro-government elders there.
Mohmand is located about 75 kilometers (45 miles) northwest of the city of Peshawar.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- A city of riches? Most Seattle filers make less than $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- Autopsy shows Charleena Lyles was shot 7 times by police
- Report: Seahawks trying to trade receiver Jermaine Kearse
- Icy spray, heavy pots may have doomed Seattle crab boat Destination, Coast Guard learns
Pakistani authorities have carried out several military operations in the country’s tribal regions bordering Afghanistan in recent years in an effort to kill or capture local militants, but violence has continued.