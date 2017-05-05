NEW YORK (AP) — The lawyers for a man charged with setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York and injuring dozens of people say the FBI spoiled evidence by tricking him into giving a hair sample and questioning him without permission.
The attorneys said in a Manhattan federal court filing Friday the government shouldn’t be allowed to use the hair sample or statements from Ahmad Khan Rahimi at an upcoming trial.
Rahimi is an Afghanistan-born U.S. citizen. He’s charged with detonating a pipe bomb along a charity race in Seaside Park, New Jersey, and planting two pressure cooker bombs in Manhattan on Sept. 17. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.
One of the bombs didn’t explode. The other detonated in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, injuring 30 people.
Prosecutors have no comment.
