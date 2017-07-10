CHAMAN, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber riding on a motorcycle struck a vehicle carrying a police chief in the southwestern Pakistani town of Chaman near the Afghan border on Monday, killing the officer, his guard and a civilian, a government official said.

Eleven people were also wounded in the attack that targeted police chief Sajid Khan Mohmand’s vehicle in the main bazaar, said Shahzada Farhat, police spokesman in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province.

The wounded included three police officers and eight passers-by. Kashif Alam, an assistant commissioner in Chaman, said the suicide bombing also damaged nearby shops.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing in Chaman, which is near the Afghan border town of Spin Boldak.

Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups have claimed previous attacks in Chaman.

Also Monday, a roadside bomb struck a convoy of security forces in the northwestern Kurram tribal region, killing two officers and wounding five, according to government administrator Irfan Khan. He said a manhunt is underway to find and arrest the perpetartors.

Associated Press Writer Riaz Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan, contributed to this report.