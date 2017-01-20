PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A bomb exploded Saturday in a market in a northwestern tribal region that borders Afghanistan, killing at least 18 people and wounding at least 51.

Dr. Sabir Hussain at the Parachinar main hospital said 11 critically wounded people who were brought from the vegetable market blast site died while being treated. He said several of the wounded were in serious condition and being shifted to other hospitals for better care.

Shahid Khan, an assistant tribal administrator, said the explosion took place when the market was crowded with retailers buying fruits and vegetables from a wholesale shop. He said the attack was being investigated.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.

Khan said some of the wounded would be airlifted to hospitals in Peshawar, the capital of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Hospitals in tribal regions and rural areas of Pakistan typically are not equipped to handle such emergencies.

Ashiq Hussain, who was lightly wounded, was being treated in Parachinar hospital. He said he was among the people purchasing fruits and vegetables loaded on a van when the explosion took place. “There was big bang and dark cloud of smoke and dust I saw before passing out.”

Hussain said he saw bleeding bodies, severed limbs and heard cries when he came back into senses. “I was just bleeding from my leg,” he said. “Thank God I am alive.”

Parachinar is the capital of Kurram tribal region, which has been the scene of increased militant activities in the past years. The Army carried out a massive operation against militants there but they still have the capacity to strike.

The attack took place in a predominantly Shiite Muslim area where there have been previous attacks targeting Shiites, who are a minority in Pakistan. The Kurram tribal agency, where Parachinar is located, has a large Shiite Muslim population that has been attacked in the past by Sunni extremist militants who have hideouts there.

Shiite leader Faqir Hussain said all the bodies have been brought to a Shiite mosque.