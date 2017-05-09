KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a bomb planted on a car killed a tribal leader and another civilian in the southern Kandahar province.
Zia Durani, a spokesman for the provincial police chief, said Wednesday that the attack took place the night before in the Spin Boldak district near the border with Pakistan, killing tribal leader Faizullah Khan. Three others were wounded in the blast.
Elsewhere in Kandahar province, militants killed a cleric in Kandahar city on Tuesday, and a roadside bomb killed a civilian in Arghandab district.
No one immediately claimed any of the attacks, but both the Taliban and an increasingly powerful Islamic State affiliate have stepped up their attacks in recent weeks.
Most Read Stories
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray won’t seek second term: ‘It tears me to pieces to step away’ WATCH
- Seattle police officer charged in large coast-to-coast pot-smuggling operation
- Tech bubble is quietly bursting with overvalued ‘unicorn’ startups
- Another challenger emerges as rumors persist that Seattle Mayor Ed Murray will leave race
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.