KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a bomb planted on a car killed a tribal leader and another civilian in the southern Kandahar province.

Zia Durani, a spokesman for the provincial police chief, said Wednesday that the attack took place the night before in the Spin Boldak district near the border with Pakistan, killing tribal leader Faizullah Khan. Three others were wounded in the blast.

Elsewhere in Kandahar province, militants killed a cleric in Kandahar city on Tuesday, and a roadside bomb killed a civilian in Arghandab district.

No one immediately claimed any of the attacks, but both the Taliban and an increasingly powerful Islamic State affiliate have stepped up their attacks in recent weeks.