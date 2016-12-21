VIENNA (AP) — The Austrian government has chosen Sony manager Bogdan Roscic to head the Vienna State Opera as of 2020.
Culture Minister Thomas Drozda, who announced the appointment Wednesday, says it is meant to position the State Opera as “the leading institution of our cultural landscape.”
Roscic 52, heads the classical division of the Sony Music group. He was previously chief of O3, Austria’s main state-run radio outlet.
Roscic will replace Dominique Meyer of France.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.