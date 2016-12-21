VIENNA (AP) — The Austrian government has chosen Sony manager Bogdan Roscic to head the Vienna State Opera as of 2020.

Culture Minister Thomas Drozda, who announced the appointment Wednesday, says it is meant to position the State Opera as “the leading institution of our cultural landscape.”

Roscic 52, heads the classical division of the Sony Music group. He was previously chief of O3, Austria’s main state-run radio outlet.

Roscic will replace Dominique Meyer of France.