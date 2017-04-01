CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Pilots have taken Boeing Co.’s latest aircraft out for a spin around South Carolina.

Local media outlets report that test pilots took the 787-10 Dreamliner out for its maiden voyage on Friday.

The $300 million aircraft went on a nearly five-hour trek through the skies of South Carolina, starting and ending at Charleston International Airport. Boeing pilots say they took the aircraft to 20,000 feet and hit a top speed of 288 miles per hour.

Thousands of Boeing employees watched the takeoff on Friday. Boeing says it will have three of the 787-10s in a yearlong test and certification program.

President Donald Trump was in South Carolina in February for the Dreamliner’s rollout.