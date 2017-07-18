LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A bodyguard has been charged with illegally providing a firearm to the rapper who was performing when gunfire broke out at an Arkansas nightclub, while federal officials say one of the guard’s guns matched a shell casing found at the scene.

No one has been charged in the July 1 shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge, which left 28 injured. Kentrell Gwynn was in Little Rock federal court Tuesday on a preliminary charge of providing a firearm to Ricky Hampton, a rapper and convicted felon who performs as Finese 2Tymes. Gwynn is also accused of providing armed security to a convicted felon and conspiracy. Gwynn told a federal agent he was armed that night but did not shoot at anyone.

Hampton appeared in federal court Tuesday on charges unrelated to the shooting.