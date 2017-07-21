MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A body camera video shows a Minneapolis police officer shooting two dogs at a home where he was checking on a burglary alarm.
The footage provides a new angle on the July 8 shooting. Homeowner Jennifer LeMay posted her security video on Facebook earlier. Her attorney, Mike Padden, obtained the new video from police. He released it Thursday.
It shows officer Michael Mays enter the backyard. Ciroc runs toward him, tail wagging. The dog stops as Mays backs away, then walks toward the officer, tail still wagging, before Mays fires. The second dog, Rocko, then runs at Mays. He shoots Rocko, too.
Mays is heard saying, “I dispatched both of them.” He also apologizes to LeMay’s daughter.
Both dogs survived but need extensive care.
The shooting remains under investigation.