NEW YORK — The police Sunday were still trying to identify the body of a man found floating off the docks of a southeast Brooklyn neighborhood, an eerie reminder of an old-fashioned organized-crime tale.

A passer-by noticed the body wrapped in a blue tarp bobbing on the waves on Saturday morning near East 58th Street and Avenue U in the Mill Basin inlet by Jamaica Bay, the police said. The tarp was wrapped with gray duct tape, and the man’s legs were tied with an orange electrical cord, which was fastened to a cinder block, the police said.

The man died of blunt-force trauma to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide Sunday, said Julie Bolcer, the spokeswoman for the medical examiner’s office.

It is not uncommon for the authorities to find bodies in New York City waterways, but they are usually found in the spring, when higher temperatures speed decomposition, producing gases that make a body buoyant enough to float to the surface.

But finding victims weighed down with a cinder block — which typically weighs between 28 pounds and 36 pounds — is rare.

One storied Mafia case occurred in August 1964, when the body of Ernest Rupolo, a 52-year-old gangland trigger man and informant, was found in Jamaica Bay with two concrete blocks tied to his legs.

Before Rupolo, several reputed mobsters and gamblers and at least one rumrunner disappeared from New York and were believed to have been encased in or weighed down with concrete. But few of those bodies were found.

Last year though, the body of Peter Martinez, 28, washed up near Manhattan Beach in Brooklyn with his feet in a five-gallon bucket filled with concrete — a mix of cement, sand, gravel and water — encasing his legs up to the shins. He had been missing for several months.

“This individual was wrapped in black plastic bags and his arms were tied behind him,” Robert Boyce, the chief of detectives for the New York Police Department, said at the time. “His feet were submerged in poured concrete, obviously a homicide.”

No one has been charged in Martinez’s death, though the investigation is continuing, the police said Sunday.

The body found Saturday had “some level of decomposition,” the police said.

The depth at which the body might have been submerged could have slowed down the decomposition, because deeper water is colder, said Marcella Sorg, a forensic anthropologist at the University of Maine who has examined bodies for several medical examiners. The tarp wrapped around the body could also have an effect, she said.

“When they’re wrapped like that, depending on how well they’re wrapped, it protects the body from scavengers and being pulled part,” Sorg said.

Sorg, who has more than 40 years of experience in the field, said a storm surge might have displaced the body to a shallower area, like the Mill Basin inlet.

“Cinder blocks are heavy, so I would say storm surges are stronger,” she said.