NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a woman whose body parts were found at a New York City garbage transfer station last week was a homicide victim.
Workers found a human leg and torso at the Metropolitan Transfers Station in Hunts Point in the Bronx on Jan. 17.
Forty-year-old Somorie Moses was arrested Sunday after police executed a search warrant at his home in Brooklyn and found the victim’s head, hands and feet in a freezer.
Moses was initially arrested on a charge of concealing a human corpse.
Police classified the woman’s death as a homicide on Wednesday. Additional charges are pending.
The woman has not been identified.
It’s not clear if Moses has an attorney who could speak for him.
