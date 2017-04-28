RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a young man has been arrested after body parts were found buried in a shallow grave behind a home in suburban Detroit.
Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham tells The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens that Thursday’s discovery in Ray Township is “related to a missing person’s case.” He says additional body parts have been located elsewhere in northern Macomb County.
Wickersham says he’ll release additional information at a news conference on Friday.
The newspaper and WJBK-TV report a suspect was arrested. Jail records say the 19-year-old has been in custody since Thursday on an open murder charge.
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seahawks trade with Falcons, 49ers to move out of first round of 2017 NFL Draft, now have 10 picks WATCH
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the first round
- Highway 99 tolling: Here's how much you could pay, according to new analysis
- Offer help to daughter every which way; it may build a bond | Dear Carolyn
Sheriff’s investigators spent much of Thursday at the home. The remains were turned over to the Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.