Share story

By
The Associated Press

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a young man has been arrested after body parts were found buried in a shallow grave behind a home in suburban Detroit.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham tells The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens that Thursday’s discovery in Ray Township is “related to a missing person’s case.” He says additional body parts have been located elsewhere in northern Macomb County.

Wickersham says he’ll release additional information at a news conference on Friday.

The newspaper and WJBK-TV report a suspect was arrested. Jail records say the 19-year-old has been in custody since Thursday on an open murder charge.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Sheriff’s investigators spent much of Thursday at the home. The remains were turned over to the Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Associated Press