TOKYO (AP) — Searchers have found the body of a U.S. Marines Corps pilot who went missing after his jet fighter crashed off Japan.

The Marines said in a short statement Friday that a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force ship had recovered the body of Capt. Jake Frederick the previous day.

Marine Corps spokesman Lt. Joshua Hays said that Frederick was from Texas and based at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina. He was on a rotational deployment to Japan.

Frederick ejected from his F/A-18 during regular training Wednesday about 120 miles southeast of a Marine Corps airfield in Iwakuni in western Japan. The cause of the crash is under investigation.