MARGATE, N.J. (AP) — The body of one of two teenage swimmers swept away by a strong current and missing from Atlantic City, New Jersey, since last week has been found.
And a girl who had been on life support following a similar accident in Belmar has died.
Authorities discovered the body of 16-year-old Kaliyah Hand on Monday morning in Margate, a few miles south of Atlantic City.
Kaliyah’s 15-year-old friend Ramon Quinn tried to rescue her but was himself swept away Thursday. Police say both were pulled underwater by the current. Ramon remains missing.
Kaliyah was from Atlantic City. Ramon was from Pleasantville. They went missing the same day a 13-year-old girl died in Belmar, and her 12-year-old cousin died on Monday.
Both accidents happened after lifeguards had gone home for the day.