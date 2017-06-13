EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (AP) — The body of a teen missing off the North Carolina coast has been recovered.
Emerald Isle police tell news outlets the body of a 17-year-old Wayne County boy was found Tuesday morning.
The teen’s name has not been released.
The teen whose body was found and a 16-year-old boy disappeared in the water Saturday afternoon. The 16-year-old was brought ashore by a surfer and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Authorities say the boys were at the beach on a day trip.