COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rescue workers in Tennessee have recovered the body of a woman who disappeared during flash flooding at Cummins Falls State Park.
Emergency officials tell local news outlets the body of 73-year-old Peggy McDaniel was recovered Friday afternoon from the Blackburn Fork State Scenic River near Cookeville.
She had been missing since Wednesday afternoon, when Jackson County EMA Director Keith Bean says emergency officials responded to the park after a flash flood rushed through. About 40 people were rescued.
On Thursday, the body of 45-year-old Lisa Michelle Hillian was found by rescue crews. Bean says Hillian had been searching for McDaniel, but wasn’t part of the official search party.
