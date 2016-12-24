MILAN (AP) — A casket containing the body of the Italian victim of the truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin has arrived in Rome.
The body of Fabrizia di Lorenzo, 31, arrived at Rome’s Ciampino airport at midday, five days after she was killed with 11 others when an attacker drove a truck into a crowded Christmas market in the heart of Berlin. Italian President Sergio Mattarella was on hand for the arrival.
Di Lorenzo had been living in Berlin and went to the Christmas market to buy presents to celebrate the holiday with family in her hometown of Sulmona, in central Italy.
The Tunisian fugitive wanted in the deadly attack was killed in a shootout early Friday in a Milan suburb.
