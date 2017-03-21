HARWINTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say an infant’s body has been found inside a bag in a reservoir.
Police say troopers were notified the remains had been found in Harwinton on Tuesday morning.
State police major-crimes detectives are investigating. The medical examiner’s office is planning an autopsy.
The reservoir is maintained by the City of Bristol Water Department. The department says the public water supply is safe.
Most Read Stories
- Husky AD Jennifer Cohen is on the spot after a surprising hire of Mike Hopkins | Matt Calkins
- Mike Hopkins' basketball coaching staff at Washington begins to take shape
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Estranged daughter sues ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen, alleging she was molested as a child
- Sprint’s case for combining with T-Mobile undercut by flourishing wireless competition
The reservoir has not been used in recent days and will remain offline.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.