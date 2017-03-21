HARWINTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say an infant’s body has been found inside a bag in a reservoir.

Police say troopers were notified the remains had been found in Harwinton on Tuesday morning.

State police major-crimes detectives are investigating. The medical examiner’s office is planning an autopsy.

The reservoir is maintained by the City of Bristol Water Department. The department says the public water supply is safe.

The reservoir has not been used in recent days and will remain offline.