BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities in Baltimore are investigating after a body was found in a van days after police had it towed to a city-owned impound lot.
Police say an employee at Baltimore City’s Impound Lot discovered an unidentified man’s body Tuesday morning inside the 2001 Chevy Astro van.
Det. Jeremy Silbert says there didn’t appear to be any signs of trauma on the body.
Investigators say the owner of the van reported the vehicle missing Dec. 7, after someone the owner knew took it without permission.
Silbert says a patrol officer located the vehicle Saturday and had it delivered to the impound lot, where the body was later found.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.
