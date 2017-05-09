NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a body has been found in the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir in Central Park.
Police say the decomposed body was found Tuesday afternoon in the lake near Central Park West and 90th Street.
It was not immediately known how long the body had been there and whether any foul play was involved.
The reservoir is about a half-mile long and up to 40 feet deep. It’s surrounded by a running track and a 4-foot-high ornamental fence. According to the park’s website, the reservoir was decommissioned in 1993.
The city named the reservoir for the former first lady in 1994 after her death.
