ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (AP) — A body was found in a shallow grave next to a parking lot on the campus of Sonoma State University in Northern California, authorities said Thursday.
A landscaper discovered the body Wednesday in the area filled with rugged brush near two university music halls and authorities took it away Thursday after cordoning off a three-acre zone and scouring it for evidence.
The body was not badly decomposed, leading investigators to suspect it was buried recently, said Sonoma County Sheriff Department Sgt. Spencer Crum.
No university students or employees had been reported missing recently from the college just north of San Francisco, he said.
Crum declined to provide further information about the body, including the gender of the victim.
