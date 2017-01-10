RAINIER, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say firefighters discovered a body while extinguishing a blaze near Rainier, Oregon.
The Daily News of Longview reports (https://is.gd/THK6jL ) a travel trailer caught fire Monday in a rural area four miles outside Rainier. Columbia River Fire & Rescue discovered the body in the front sleeping area of the trailer.
The remains were taken to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and further investigation. Fire crews were told that someone had been living in the trailer as a temporary residence.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that a space heater likely caused the fire and there is no evidence of foul play.
Information from: The Daily News, http://www.tdn.com
