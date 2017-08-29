ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida found the body of a 62-year-old woman at a mobile home park after her daughter received a letter saying her mother was dead.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Millisi Wells asked police to check on her mother, Debra Jean Place. She said she’d received a letter from her mother’s partner saying Place was dead and he would be soon.
An officer went to the home and found Place’s decomposed body on the floor of the mobile home’s living room. An incident report says Wells had tried to reach her mother’s partner but couldn’t make contact with him. Police pinged his cellphone and located him. He was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.
No further details were immediately available.
