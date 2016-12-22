DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A deputy in central Michigan rescued three people from a burning home while his body camera recorded his heroics.
Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Jenkins pulled the people from the fire in Delta Township Tuesday evening. WLNS-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2hw8E78) Jenkins was treated for smoke inhalation but not hospitalized.
In the video, orange flames light a room. Jenkins calmly says, “We got people trapped inside,” then tells the residents to get out.
A woman says, “We can’t. She can’t walk.” Then, “Can you just put it out?”
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- King County Sheriff Urquhart told investigators to ignore woman’s claim he raped her, documents say
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
Jenkins persists in leading the residents to safety as flames shoot out a window and firefighters drag hoses across a lawn.
He later says, “We got everybody out. Nobody’s left inside.”
One of the victims was in critical condition. The other two were treated and released.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.