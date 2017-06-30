BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say officer body-camera footage shows a 23-year-old man shot by police during a foot chase had pointed a gun at an officer at close range before he was shot.

The Baltimore Sun reports police spokesman T.J. Smith saying the footage released Thursday, as well as surveillance video shows the officer closing in on the suspect in a parking lot. The videos show the suspect turning and raising the gun, and the officer falling as he opened fire.

The officer gets up and continues the chase into an alley, where other officers open fire. Smith says police aren’t sure when during the chase the suspect was shot.

The suspect’s identity hasn’t been released. He was found at a local hospital after fleeing in a car and remains in critical condition.