ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that a body discovered on the campus of Sonoma State University is that of a missing Northern California man.
The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2evcZbA ) Thursday that 18-year-old Kirk Kimberly was reported missing Oct. 17. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Authorities say Kimberly was last seen leaving the Sonoma County city of Cotati on his bicycle to meet a friend in nearby Rohnert Park.
A landscaper discovered the body Wednesday in an area filled with rugged brush near two university music halls. Authorities removed it Thursday after cordoning off a 3-acre zone and scouring it for evidence.
The body was not badly decomposed, leading investigators to suspect it was buried recently.
Kimberly’s family has been notified of his death.
Information from: The Santa Rosa Press Democrat, http://www.pressdemocrat.com
