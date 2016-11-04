ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that a body discovered on the campus of Sonoma State University is that of a missing Northern California man.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2evcZbA ) Thursday that 18-year-old Kirk Kimberly was reported missing Oct. 17. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities say Kimberly was last seen leaving the Sonoma County city of Cotati on his bicycle to meet a friend in nearby Rohnert Park.

A landscaper discovered the body Wednesday in an area filled with rugged brush near two university music halls. Authorities removed it Thursday after cordoning off a 3-acre zone and scouring it for evidence.

The body was not badly decomposed, leading investigators to suspect it was buried recently.

Kimberly’s family has been notified of his death.

