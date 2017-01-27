GRAHAM, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy and his son have been found fatally shot in a home northwest of Fort Worth.
Graham police Chief Tony Widner said Friday that the bodies of 61-year-old Joseph Parker and 27-year-old Kensy Parker were found a day earlier in a bedroom of the home. A weapon was found nearby.
Widner declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the deaths but says investigators have an idea of what happened and are awaiting forensic test results.
He says Joseph Parker previously worked as an officer with Graham police before joining the Young County sheriff’s office.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ‘won’t be bullied,’ will fight Trump’s sanctuary-city order, mayor says
- Seattle cop’s son killed after trying to stop car prowler in Sammamish VIEW
- For thousands, light rail could be the only way through downtown Seattle next year
- What does Trump’s action on sanctuary cities mean for Seattle? Here’s what we know
- Seahawks assistant head coach for defense Rocky Seto leaves team to enter ministry
Young County Appraisal District records show Joseph Parker owned the home where the bodies were found.
Graham is about 75 miles from Fort Worth.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.