EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a bobcat that jumped on a woman and scratched two other women trying to help her in Connecticut has been shot and killed.
The attack happened Tuesday in a greenhouse in Colchester.
The three women were treated at a medical center.
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says it’s rare for bobcats to attack people, but when they do, rabies is often the cause.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Richard Sherman played second half of season with 'significant' knee injury
- Michael Bennett explodes at reporter following Seahawks-Falcons game
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
- Tight end Luke Willson, one of Seahawks' 14 unrestricted free agents, says he's hoping to be back WATCH
The bobcat was taken to the state health lab for a rabies test.
The greenhouse is on the property of The Caring Community, a social service provider for residential and day programs.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.