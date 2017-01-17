EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a bobcat that jumped on a woman and scratched two other women trying to help her in Connecticut has been shot and killed.

The attack happened Tuesday in a greenhouse in Colchester.

The three women were treated at a medical center.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says it’s rare for bobcats to attack people, but when they do, rabies is often the cause.

The bobcat was taken to the state health lab for a rabies test.

The greenhouse is on the property of The Caring Community, a social service provider for residential and day programs.