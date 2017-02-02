ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Two of Bobby Vee’s four children have filed a court petition claiming their siblings are misusing money from the late pop singer’s estate.
Robby Velline and Jennifer Whittet Velline claim in the Stearns County District Court petition that their brothers, Tommy and Jeff Velline, have used money from the estate for their personal benefit and to support Rockhouse Productions. Rockhouse is a recording studio and production facility that is run by the brothers. It was established by Bobby and his wife, Karen, who is also deceased.
The St. Cloud Times (http://on.sctimes.com/2jZIoFG ) says Tommy and Jeff Velline have filed a counter petition that says their actions had the approval of their parents.
Bobby Vee’s star rose in the 1960s. He died in October of advanced Alzheimer’s disease.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
- ‘Divestment is our goal’: Seattle City Council to vote on pulling $3 billion from Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline WATCH
___
Information from: St. Cloud Times, http://www.sctimes.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.