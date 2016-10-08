SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. Guard says all of the young people who were in a sail boat that capsized near San Francisco’s Pier 45 are safe.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Lou Stewart says they were taken to Pier 45. She had no other details about the Saturday accident.

The San Francisco Fire Department said earlier in a tweet that the boat was carrying roughly 30 youths and that some were trapped under the boat’s hull. It said U.S. Coast Guard rescue crews and divers were en route.