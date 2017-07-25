JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A fishing boat captain jumped into cold, choppy waters to save two of his crew members after their vessel capsized off the Alaska coast.
Coast Guard video of one of the rescues shows the captain in an orange life vest swimming to a man struggling to stay afloat and pulling him to an awaiting boat.
The Coast Guard says the captain of the Grayling leapt into 47-degree water during Monday’s ordeal.
Coast Guard Petty Officer Bill Colclough (COHL-claw) says the captain administered CPR to one of the crew, who was evacuated for medical treatment. A fourth crew member was rescued by another boat.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Why watermelon is good for you
- Put down that cellphone; distracted-driving law is here
- Distracted-driving law in full effect for Monday morning commute
- Foreign buyers drop off as Seattle housing market hits hottest tempo since 2006 bubble
It’s not yet known why the boat capsized. There were 17 mph winds and 5-foot seas at the time.
None of the crew’s names have been released.