EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A 15-year-old girl from Singapore who attended a New Jersey boarding school has been killed in a skiing accident in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains.
Officials at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area near East Stroudsburg tell WNEP-TV (http://bit.ly/2jrjP2c ) that Juliette Dajani died when she struck an orange safety fence after losing control and skiing off the bottom of a trail on Monday.
Resort officials say the girl was at the resort for a team event with her school, which the Monroe County coroner identified as Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey.
Dajani was from Singapore, but the resort and the coroner’s office did not release information about her hometown.
Most Read Stories
- Victims’ loved ones share their pain as Mukilteo shooter Allen Ivanov is sentenced to life WATCH
- Amazon plans to hire 100,000 U.S. employees over next 18 months
- Watch: Oregon Zoo animals — even an elephant — frolic in Portland snow WATCH
- Why Portland and not Seattle gets pummeled with snow
- Watch: Drone crashes into Space Needle during New Year’s Eve fireworks setup WATCH
The coroner ruled her death an accident from blunt force trauma injuries.
A spokeswoman for the boarding school didn’t immediately return calls Friday.
___
Information from: WNEP-TV, http://www.wnep.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.