IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Board of Regents will review whether Iowa State University President Steven Leath and other employees have been following policies that bar the use of equipment and official travel for personal business.

The board announced Wednesday that the “compliance review” will look at whether the policies at Iowa State, University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa are clear and consistent and have been followed.

The announcement came as questions swirled around Leath’s use of two university airplanes, following an investigation by The Associated Press.

Leath has acknowledged that he has flown one of the aircrafts himself on four trips that have mixed personal and official business. While returning home from one vacation in North Carolina last year, he suffered a hard landing that caused damage.