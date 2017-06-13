THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — A board has affirmed an Oregon county’s decision to deny Union Pacific Railroad’s proposed track expansion along the Columbia River where an oil train derailed last year.

The Columbia River Gorge Commission on Tuesday found Wasco County commissioners had evidence to reject the railroad’s application.

Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific had sought a permit to add about five miles of a second mainline to existing tracks in and around Mosier, Oregon.

Wasco County commissioners cited concerns about the project affecting the treaty rights of Native American tribes in Washington and Oregon when it denied the application in November.

Union Pacific appealed to the Columbia River Gorge Commission. The company also sued the commission and Wasco County in federal court but a judge sided with three tribes and dismissed the complaint.

A train derailment last June sparked a massive fire near Mosier.