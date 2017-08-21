SALEM, Oregon (AP) — Temperatures dropped in Salem, Oregon as the moon began to blot out the sun’s rays during Monday morning’s eclipse.

As the light faded, millions across the Pacific Northwest paused to look up, waiting to see the “diamond ring” appear as the last rays were being blocked by the moon, followed by the brilliant white halo of the sun’s corona.

Meanwhile, parks and rooftop parking garages began to fill in downtown Boise, Idaho, as the eclipse inched closer to the United States’ interior.

The Oregon State Fairgrounds was a popular viewing site for the eclipse in Salem, with a pre-eclipse show, talks by scientists and an amphitheater for international tourists and local residents eager to watch what many called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

In Boise, families and office workers carried chairs and glasses outside eager to catch a glimpse of the eclipse and set themselves up to stare into the sky.

“Eclipses don’t happen every day, so it’s a good excuse to get out of the office,” said Susan Odom, who works in downtown Boise and snuck away for from her desk with her office colleagues to watch the eclipse. “It’s very cool to see.”

“I got my glasses weeks ago but I forgot them today,” said Kathleen Pollard, who works with Odom. “But I have friends who are sharing.”

Across the street, an post office employee said the office would close for 30 minutes for the eclipse.

Over the Pacific Ocean, a group of about 100 contest winners, eclipse experts and journalists were on a special eclipse-chasing charter flight by Alaska Airlines. The airline did not charge the people aboard and worked with scientists to make sure the flight path was properly aligned to intercept the eclipse.

Dr. Michael Barrett, a NASA astronaut and medical doctor who has participated in two space missions, told reporters before the flight that the last total eclipse he saw was in 1979 in eastern Washington state.

“That was a push for me toward space,” said Barrett, whose hometown is Camas, Washington state.

This will be the 12th total solar eclipse for Joe Rao, an instructor and lecturer at Hayden Planetarium. He was involved in planning the logistics with Alaska Airlines for an eclipse flight last year and for this year’s special charter flight.

“You will have to see it for yourself to understand how spectacular and how beautiful this sight is,” he said.

The jet will fly away from the mainland to avoid possible aerial gridlock in the eclipse zone as the time of totality gets closer, in case various aircraft decide to take to the air at that time.

The eclipse flight comes more than a year after the airline worked with eclipse enthusiasts and experts and moved the departure time of an Anchorage to Honolulu flight to capture totality about 695 miles (1,120 kilometers) north of Honolulu.

The flight was expected to intercept the eclipse at about 10 a.m. PDT.

The passengers will be able to watch totality from their seats, which is expected to last one minute and 43 seconds before the moon and sun are no longer in alignment and shift back to a shrinking partial eclipse. The flight will then head back to Portland.

Alaska Airlines said it did not charge the people on the eclipse chaser flight.

Flaccus reported from Salem, Oregon and La Corte reported from Portland International Airport. Associated Press reporters Rebecca Boone and Kimberlee Kruesi reported from Boise, Idaho.