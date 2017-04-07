LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Keeneland begins its 15-day spring meet Friday.
The $150,000 Grade 3 Transylvania will lead off a month featuring 16 stakes races worth more than $4.3 million and qualifiers for the Kentucky Derby and Oaks highlighting 15 graded events.
The marquee events on Saturday’s 11-race card with five stakes are the $1 million Grade 2 Blue Grass Stakes and $500,000 Grade 1 Ashland, both of which award 170 points for the top four finishers toward the Derby on May 6 and Oaks for fillies on May 5.
Unbeaten McCraken is the 7-5 morning line favorite in a seven-horse field for the Blue Grass; Daddy’s Little Darling will lead the Ashland’s eight-horse field as the 5-2 choice.
Most Read Stories
- Lawsuit alleges Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused troubled teen in 1980s VIEW
- Norwegian launches Seattle-London flights with $199 one-way fares
- 60 mph gusts expected Friday in Seattle area; trees could topple in damp soil, weather service warns
- Amazon to hire 5,000 remote customer-service reps, part of drive to add 30,000 part-timers
- US missiles blast Syria; Trump demands 'end the slaughter' VIEW
Keeneland will race Wednesdays through Sundays during April with no racing on Easter Sunday, April 16.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.