LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after the carcass of a wild hog was dumped in the parking lot of an Islamic center in Oklahoma.

Lawton Police spokesman Sgt. Tim Jenkins says security cameras showed a person dropping the carcass at about 2 a.m. Wednesday at the Islamic Center of Lawton, about 75 miles southwest of Oklahoma City. The Lawton Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/2gi4YEF ) that a police sergeant spotted the bloody carcass Wednesday morning and contacted the city’s animal control division, which removed the hog.

The Quran, the holy book of Islam, prohibits Muslims from eating pork, and pigs have been used to taunt or offend Muslims.

Hassan Ahmed, the director of the center, says he’s not particularly concerned about finding the culprit and instead wants to educate the community about Islam.