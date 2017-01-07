PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal prosecutors want a judge to order a California man to remove all information from his website about confidential informants involved in the takeover of a national wildlife refuge in Oregon last winter.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/QGoxif ) that authorities say the information posted by 70-year-old Gary Hunt was turned over to defense attorneys in the case pursuant to a protective order that barred it from being shared with outside parties. Hunt has been involved in Operation Mutual Defense, a network of militias and supporters founded by Ryan Payne, one of the refuge occupation’s organizers.
Occupation leader Ammon Bundy and six others were acquitted of conspiracy and other charges after a five-week trial that ended Oct. 27; a trial for seven other defendants looms. Hunt argues that the court’s protective order doesn’t apply to him.
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com
