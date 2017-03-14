FRANKLIN, Maine (AP) — A blind woman from Maine says she and her service dog were kicked off an American Airlines flight after she requested a different seat.
Sue Martin, of Franklin, says she, her husband, and her guide dog, Quan, boarded a plane bound for Dallas, Texas, at Reagan National Airport near Washington on March 1. She asked a flight attendant if she could be moved to a seat in another row that had room for the German shepherd.
Martin says the flight attendant refused. A man in first class later offered his seat, which Martin accepted. That’s when she says she was asked to leave by an American Airlines employee who said her presence on the plane was not safe.
An American Airlines spokeswoman says the airline is investigating the allegations.
Most Read Stories
- How getting too close to old flames can burn new relationships | Dear Carolyn
- South Everett family, ‘still in shock,’ mourns teen killed by falling tree
- Seahawks give OL Luke Joeckel $7 million guaranteed, and not everyone thinks that's a good idea
- Adrian Peterson makes trip to Seattle, but decision may not be quick
- If tech giants like Amazon add to Seattle traffic congestion, do they pay for it? | Traffic Lab Q&A
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.