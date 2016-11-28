NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a blind white-handed gibbon is missing from the primate exhibit at the Naples Zoo.
The Naples Daily News (http://bit.ly/2goWqwF ) reports zoo officials believe the female ape may have wandered into the water and drowned. Divers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are searching the water for the ape.
The zoo remains open to the public, but boats are not running because divers are in the water.
Discounted admissions are being given Monday because Primate Island is shut down.
Most Read Stories
- Working-class whites voted for a president who will sap health care, wages | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
- Huskies rise two spots to No. 4 in AP Top 25 football poll
- If one-loss Huskies are Pac-12 champs, they merit a berth in 4-team College Football Playoff | Matt Calkins
- Doug Baldwin says Seahawks didn’t play well vs. Bucs. Was it an aberration? | Larry Stone
- Seattle-area holiday lights: Where to see dazzling displays
No further details were immediately available.
___
Information from: Naples (Fla.) Daily News, http://www.naplesnews.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.