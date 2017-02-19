MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali police officer says a blast at a busy market in the western part of Somalia’s capital killed at least 15 people.
Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the powerful blast thought to be from a car bomb tore through shops and food stands in Mogadishu’s Madina district Sunday. He said the bomb also wounded more than 10 others and casualties may rise as many of the wounded victims suffered horrific wounds.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast. However, Somalia’s homegrown Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, often carry out such attacks.
Despite being ousted from large parts of south and central Somalia, al-Shabab continues to carry out guerrilla attacks in this Horn of Africa nation.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle judge won’t immediately release ‘Dreamer’ from detention center
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Officials say damage to sewage plant in Discovery Park is catastrophic
- Sticker shock as much higher car-tab bills land in mailboxes
- Either invite us or not already | Dear Carolyn
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.