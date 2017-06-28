MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a blast at an unused Kentucky dormitory has caused extensive damage, with one employee hospitalized with injuries.
Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call told media outlets that the explosion at Murray State University was believed to have been caused by a natural gas leak. He said the blast gutted the ground floor and damaged part of the second floor.
Kentucky State Police said the person injured was in stable condition at a local hospital.
The explosion was reported just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The dormitory, Richmond Hall, was built in the past several years, but no students were using the building at the time of the explosion.